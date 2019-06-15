The Maturango Museum, 100 E. Las Flores Ave., will spin some fun for visitors on Saturday, June 22 with local artisans, Andean textiles and weaving with its “Andean Textiles Day” event.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include:

Crossroads Trunk Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the day, the Maturango Museum will host a trunk show and sale of original Peruvian textile weavings and knitted goods including bags in many sizes, hats, runners and pillows. It will be like a mini colorful marketplace where you can enjoy the stories of the artisans and their extraordinary handmade products.

Sales of these items benefits the lives of the artisans and the sustainability of their deep traditions.ClothRoads is a distributer for the Center for Traditional Textiles of Cusco (CTTC) products in the U.S.

Peru and Bolivia Travelogue Presentation, 10–11 a.m.

Andrea Pelch will give a presentation about her trip to Peru and Bolivia including the sites and sounds of Machu Picchu, Ollantaytambo, Moray, Puma Punku, Winter Solstice events in Cusco, the Winter Solstice ceremony at Tiwanaku, a grade-school in the Peruvian highlands, Lake Titicaca and La Paz.

Loom Weaving Demonstrations, all day

Cheryl Winstead will have her travel loom set up for demonstrations and so visitors can try their own hand at weaving. She will also have her own artwork and scarves for sale.

Peruvian Textiles in a Box, Noon

At noon, the Museum will present the Andean Textile Arts’ educational video so you can meet the weavers, dyers, knitters, and spinners of the Peruvian Highlands without leaving home. The program highlights the arts and artisan members of the Center for Traditional Textiles of Cusco (CTTC) through a 25-minute documentary video, and five presentation boards of twenty actual samples of unique textile techniques of the artisan’s work.

Children’s and Adults Activities, 1–5 p.m.

Fun and informative mini-workshops will be held during the afternoon. These may include spinning wool and various weaving techniques.