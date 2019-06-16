Pentagram – five sides. Pentagon – five sided building. Pentecost – 50 days after Easter. The Day of Pentecost (June 9 this year) was and is so very important. The Bible tells us of the Holy Spirit. Before Jesus left the earth, he promised to send the Holy Spirit. It is the Holy Spirit that is God’s presence on earth right now. It is the Holy Spirit that is the Spirit of Jesus in the heart of the believer.

God the Holy Spirit has two powerful ways of relating to people. First of all, he calls people to faith and establishes that faith in their hearts. “No one can say ‘Jesus is Lord’ except by the Holy Spirit.” (1 Corinthians 12:3) Faith is a trusting relationship with the Lord Jesus. Faith is the relationship that understands and accepts that the death and resurrection of Jesus brings forgiveness to those who believe. The Holy Spirit’s power is necessary for that to happen.

Then the Holy Spirit is urgently needed to teach and guide. The Bible is inspired (given to us) by the Holy Spirit. The ability to live a christian life is empowered by the Holy Spirit and he teaches us to love God first and others as ourselves. This is so different form the usual self-centered thinking of people, young and old, that a continual asking god to help this happen is needed.

When did it start? On the day of Pentecost, recorded for us in Acts 2. The Holy Spirit is poured out on Jesus’ original followers and the result is the good news reaching around the world and across centuries. My prayer is that all of us will receive the Holy Spirit and use his power to live lives centered in Christ. God bless us to that end.