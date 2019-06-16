“Keep being there for them,” encouraged principal Kale Riccomini during his remarks. He encouraged parents, family members and friends to continue supporting the 57 students as they move through high school and life.
“Just because the past didn’t turn out like you wanted, doesn’t mean your future can’t be better than you imagined.” That was the quote selected by Sisson School’s 2019 graduates, who celebrated their accomplishments during a well-attended ceremony Thursday evening, June 6.
“Keep being there for them,” encouraged principal Kale Riccomini during his remarks. He encouraged parents, family members and friends to continue supporting the 57 students as they move through high school and life.
Joan Hayward of the Mt. Shasta 5 Star Kiwanis presented citizenship awards to Sylva Carpenter and Hunter Johnson. She said both of them exhibit qualities of leadership and always do the right thing, even when it’s not easy.
River Tacbas, who also serves as Sisson’s Student Body President, was presented the Mount Shasta City Pin by Mayor Barbara Wagner.
Wagner said the pin is awarded to a student who exemplifies the qualities of a good leader. She said Tacbas is “responsible and organized and takes charge of projects and assignments with enthusiasm. She goes above and beyond what is required and encourages others to do their best as well.”
Eighth grade teacher Carla Huhtala, who has been a teacher at Sisson for 29 years, was recognized with a round of applause when Riccomini announced that she will retire this year.
Graduates Elyssa Harrison, Camryn Sneed and Tacbas reviewed the class history. They pointed out each student and the year they joined the class. Many began their educational careers together as kindergartners at Mount Shasta Elementary School. The girls also pointed out significant events that happened during each year of their lives.
Some parents got a little teary during a short break in the ceremony, during which Kenny Chesney’s song “Don’t Blink” played, giving the audience an opportunity to come forward and take photographs.
Many students were recognized for academic awards, including the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, which required recipients to maintain a 3.5 GPA or above during each quarter of both seventh and eighth grades. Others were presented with the Principal’s Academic Award, which required a 3.5 GPA or above throughout eighth grade. Yet others received the National Fit American Award, which means that they completed six out of six physical fitness tests.
Mount Shasta Union School District trustees John Duncan and Nancy Swift handed out diplomas and superintendent Barry Barnhart presented the graduates, who promptly celebrated with confetti and streamers.
The brand new high schoolers left the gymnasium to Carrie Underwood’s song “The Champion.” The class celebrated at a Cubco-sponsored party at Say Cheese Pizza from 8 to midnight, dancing, playing games, enjoying food and signing yearbooks.
The following awards were presented at the graduation ceremony:
President’s Award
Adrian Ackerman-Mero
Nathaniel Bekaert
Sylva Carpenter
Porter Cobb
Ella Sophia Coleman
Kaia Lancour
Zora Lovrak
Brooklyn Lowry
Athena Maniatis
Noah Roach
Camryn Sneed
Chloe Sneed
River Tacbas
Willow Tinsman
Principal’s Academic Award
Adrian Ackerman Mero
Nathaniel Bekaert
Jacob Bleazard
Seth Bleazard
Sylva Carpenter
Porter Cobb
Ella Sophia Coleman
Kaia Lancour
Zora Lovrak
Brooklyn Lowry
Athena Maniatis
Adrianna Merrill
Gabriele Olson
Ella Rawitch
Noah Roach
Camryn Sneed
Chloe Sneed
River Tacbas
Willow Tinsman
National Fit American Award
Adam Aguirre
Daniel Baker
Jacob Bleazard
Seth Bleazard
Kanalei Brasch
Sylva Carpenter
Porter Cobb
Ella Sophia Coleman
Nicole Collins
Angel Cruz Millian
Riley Darrah
William Halterman
Elyssa Harrison
Andrew Hoskins
Finn Howie
Faith Hubbard
Hunter Johnson
Ransom Kenny
Caliber Kinkade
Hannay Kirby
Kaia Lancour
Zora Lovrak
Brooklyn Lowry
Alexa Luquin
Athena Maniatis
Noah Manley
Anthony Maria
Adrianna Merrill
MiaMichelle Morris
Gabriele Olson
Andrew Pigoni
Hudson Porteous
Ella Rawitch
Tristen Reeves
Cayden Reginato
Hunter Reginato
Noah Roach
Josh Shannon
Camryn Sneed
Chloe Sneed
River Tacbas
Willow Tinsman
Daniel Torres
Zechariah Welch
Maliya Wemmer
Kolton Yager
Ashlyn Zanni