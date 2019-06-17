New date is in October. He faces first degree murder charge for shooting David Steelman

The murder trial of a Taft man has been delayed until October

Bobby Gene Sherrell was scheduled to go on trial on June 24 for the shooting death of David Ray Steelman.

No reason was given for the delay.

The new trial date is Oct. 21 and it was set after after a hearing in Kern County Superior Court on Friday.

The siusw the second trial delay. Sherell's first trial date was Dec. 21, 2018.

Sherrell has been held on $1 million bail since his arrest.

Sherrell is charged with first degree murder and stands accused of gunning Steelman, 31, down in the early morning hours on June 13, 2018 on the 600 block of Crystal Street.

Sherrell has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sherrell, now 38 was arrested two days after the shooting in Bakersfield by the Kern County Sheriff's Special Operations Group.

He was linked to the crime when a witness came forward and told Kern County Sheriff's detectives that he was in a car driven by Sherrell when he saw Sherrell shoot Steelman in the chest from the driver's seat of the car.



