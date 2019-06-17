Mt. Shasta Youth Sports fronted $20,000 so the Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks District could have the first half of the road fixed, said John Kennedy Sr.

If you have visited Mount Shasta’s Shastice Park recently, you couldn’t help but noticed that the rutted, rocky road has been replaced with smooth asphalt.

Mt. Shasta Youth Sports fronted $20,000 so the Mount Shasta Recreation and Parks District could have the first half of the road fixed, said John Kennedy Sr.

Mt. Shasta Youth Sports is now looking for donations to pay the loan back. So far, $8,675 has been raised.

Donations can be made to Mt. Shasta Youth Sports and referenced to Shastice Road. Contributions are tax deductible as MSYS is a 501c3 non profit.

Mail donations to 709 Rockfellow Drive, Mount Shasta CA 96067 or drop it off at the Mount Shasta City Park’s main office.

For more information, contact Kennedy Sr. at (530) 859-1845 by phone or text.