Second floor unit had been boarded up by city just last week.

Fire damaged a vacant structure on the 700 block of North Street Monday morning.

The fire was reported at about 10:15 a.m. in a second-floor apartment above a carport behind 716 North Street.

The cause is under investigation.

There were no injuries.

The structure was unoccupied.

City of Taft public works employees had boarded it up on Friday. Taft Police had responded to several calls of transients entering the building.

The fire was knocked down in about a half hour after firefighters used chains to make entry to the structure.

The fire was discovered by PG&E workers in the area, KCFD Battalion Che if Rey Ramirez said.

He said they smelled smoke earlier in the day, then smelled it again and went up to check when they found the fire.

Damage is estimated at about $50,000.