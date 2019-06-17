He takes over for father Rich, who retired in April after 24 years

Roger Miller Insurance Agency has been a staple in Taft since 1954. This year marks 65 years in business for the family-owned and operated insurance agency. Many individuals and businesses in our community have relied on their expertise and ability to provide quality, same day service for all insurance needs.

The office is proud to announce that Jordan Miller is the new owner and producer for Roger Miller Insurance Agency.

His father, Rich Miller, retired on April 30, 2019 after 34 years of serving our community, and Jordan has seamlessly taken the lead of the office. As a 13-year veteran at Roger Miller Insurance Agency, Jordan is familiar with the operations of the Taft office and has worked closely with his father since joining the agency. Jeff Miller recently received his Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist certification to assist Jordan in servicing accounts. The front office continues to run smoothly with personal lines specialist, Kathy Devine and office assistant Denise Anaya.

As a third-generation owner, Jordan will continue to provide top quality service and expertise to help you navigate the world of insurance. Remember, when you shop small businesses, you’re helping a local family pay for piano lessons, sports and sports gear, school clothes, and food for the table. Whether you are in the market for individual coverage for your personal insurance needs, such as home, health, life, and auto, or business commercial insurance such as general liability, workers compensation, contracting, equipment, oilfield operators, or bonds, give them a call – they do it all.

Their office is located at 531 Kern Street and is open Monday-Friday 8:00am-4:30pm. You can contact them at (661) 765-7131.