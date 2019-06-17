Defendants were arrested at gunpoint on Center Street in February

Two Taft men arrested at gunpoint by heavily armed law enforcement officers on Center Street in early February have been ordered to stand trial on drug, weapons and stolen property charges.

Steven Wayne Havens and John Robert Mitchell were arrested by Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies on the 400 block of Center Street on Feb. 6 as they exited a business. They were rushed by offices with assault weapons and arrested.

Havens was being sought on stolen property and weapons charges when he was arrested.

During the arrest and a subsequent search, offices said they found several ounces of methamphetamine and illegal weapons.

Mitchell was also bound over for trial for possession of brass knuckles but another charge of possession of a dagger was dismissed

Havens was ordered to stand trial on the stolen property and weapons charges at a June 6 preliminary hearing.

Both Havens and Mitchell were ordered to stand trial on the drug trafficking charges at a separate hearing on June 13.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges, and both are free on bail.