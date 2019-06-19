The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority board of directors meets Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m.

Among the topics the board will discuss is a presentation on a well monitoring pilot project. Lee Knudtson, of Wellntel, will provide a report on the results of the 60-day trial that demonstrated their well monitoring program of 10 wells within the basin.

The board will also receive presentations on requests for proposals regarding its Severely Disadvantaged Communities (SDAC) grant-funded programs for water audit, leak detection and repair and residential/commercial rebate.

The IWVGA put out a call for RFPs to companies who would manage the programs while Stetson Engineers, Inc., the agency’s water resources manager, can focus on completing a groundwater sustainability plan. The plan needs to be submitted to the Department of Water Resources by Jan. 31, 2020.

The board will also discuss an amendment to the contract the IWVGA has with Desert Research Institute, receive an update on its finances and receive reports from Stetson Engineers and from Don Zdeba, the IWVGA’s general manager. Zdeba will also discuss a Bureau of Reclamation WaterSMART grant opportunity.

The board meets at Ridgecrest City Hall in the city council chambers, 100 W. California Ave.