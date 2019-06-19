Jean Bennich passed away at the Madrone Hospice House in Yreka on February 9, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jean was born in Yreka on October 16, 1955 – making her 63 years young. She was the oldest daughter born to Harlan and Blanche Van Buskirk, and she was a graduate of Yreka High School, Class of 1973.

Jean was married to Larrie Bennich for 35 years, and they had a son, Justin Bennich, who passed away in July of 2015.

Jean worked in the food service industry for almost 25 years. She worked at the old Beverly Manor, later moving to Live Oak in 1989, where she worked for the Live Oak Unified School District. She returned to Yreka in 1997, where she later worked at Linda’s Soup Café.

Jean loved to sew! She made purses, shopping bags, and aprons which she would sell at the Christmas Craft Fair. Some can still be seen around Yreka today! She loved country music, especially George Strait, Garth Brooks, and a few others. Jean also loved camping, reading, her coloring books, a good glass of wine with many of her close friends, and, of course, no matter how bad things got, she loved her Oregon Ducks Football Team.

Jean is survived by her husband, Larrie Bennich; her mother, Blanche Van Buskirk; siblings, Jon (Debby) Van Buskirk, Gary Van Buskirk, Susan (Walt) Styers, all of Yreka and Arleen (Mike) VanBuskirk of Ashland, Oregon; step children Sean (Rachelle) Bennich of Seattle, Sheila (Phillip) Jackson of Bath, Pennsylvania; step-granddaughter Breana Cropley of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and by many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins who loved her very much.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Yreka Community Center, 810 N. Oregon Street. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in Jean’s name to Madrone Hospice House, 255 Collier Circle, Yreka 96097. The family sends a very special “Thank You” to all the nurses and staff at Madrone Hospice House for the love and care they provided Jean.

Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.