Kimberly Sue “Momma Kim” Frost was born on March 20, 1961 to Charles Richard Etchison and Sharon Elaine McCormick in Yreka, California; she passed away May 20, 2019 at her home in Yreka.

Momma Kim was one of a kind. To know her was to love her. She spend most of her years working as a waitress or server in various establishments throughout Siskiyou County. Whether you met her at Jerry’s or KFC, you always got the same smile and love she had for everyone that crossed her path. Kimberly didn’t care what she was doing as long as she was having fun. You could often find her dancing in the crowd, listening to her long time love’s band play a gig; or sitting on the river bank with a fishing pole in her hand.

Kimberly is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Sharron, and she is survived by her husband Jason Frost and her children: Kenda Leitner, Tyler Frost, Heather Frost, Heidi Nettles, and Michael Frost; as well as her 15 grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Tammy Burns, Kevin Etchison, and Darrell “Kent” Etchison, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at the Gazelle Grange on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m., with a potluck to follow. Kimberly is greatly missed, but we are positive she is up in heaven dancing to “I Want to Bop with you Baby,” and waiting to greet us with a big hug and tell us about all of the fun she has been having.

Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com