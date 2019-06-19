Although there are no signs of foul play, a death investigation is being conducted.

The body of an adult male was found by a passerby Tuesday evening, June 18, in the wooded area behind Mount Shasta’s Burger King on Lake Street.

Mount Shasta Police Lieutenant Joe Restine said the identity of the man is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified. Although there are no signs of foul play, the death is being investigated.

During the preliminary investigation, Mount Shasta Police Department contacted Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta and learned the man had recently spent time hospitalized.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Siskiyou County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death, Restine added.