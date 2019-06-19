“The Foreigner” by Larry Shue was written in 1983, but in some ways, it is even timelier today.

The play, which is currently being presented at the iconic BeeKay Theatre in Tehachapi, is a hilarious farce about a deliberately mistaken identity.

The story follows the adventures of an Englishman named Charlie who is vacationing in the south. Charlie has an attack of feeling shy, so his travel buddy Froggy LeSueur thinks it might be a good idea to just tell everyone Charlie is from some unnamed exotic country and doesn’t speak English. The ostensible reason for this is that then no one will try to make small talk with him.

Charlie immediately regrets the ruse, but before he can set things straight he inadvertently overhears a conversation so personal it seems better to just let people think he did not understand what he was hearing. And it’s on from there.

This is pretty much a classic farce, performed to hysterical perfection by a first-rate cast.

Josh Montambeault excels in the central role of Charlie. This dude can act. Remember, he is playing someone who speaks English pretending he doesn’t but occasionally letting the audience in on his real reactions. This is delicate stuff and he pulls it off perfectly. There is also one scene where he tells an entire “sea story” in pantomime that is worth the price of admission alone.

Michael Gruett is likewise perfect as Froggy, the one responsible for the whole farce.

Janet Lund plays Betty Meeks, the heart-of-gold innkeeper. Full disclosure: my mom Dorothy Saitz played this role when CLOTA put on the production several years ago – so this is what inspired the trek to Tehachapi to catch this show.

T.J. Gockel does a fine job of portraying the Reverend David Marshall Lee, a man of the cloth who may not be all he seems.

His fiancée, Catherine Simms, is portrayed by Lanie Ringle. This is a tricky part. Catherine could easily come off as a bit of a spoiled rich girl, but Ringle makes her sympathetic and intelligent.

Adam Dyer is perfect as Owen Musser, the bad-bad guy – the one you love to hate.

And rounding out the cast is P.J. McBroom as Ellard Simms, the younger brother who is not as slow-witted as people think. Truly McBroom is a remarkable actor who thoroughly inhabits the role. If this were a movie up for an Oscar consideration he would get the nod for Best Supporting Actor.

What makes “The Foreigner” really tick is that underneath the madcap comic surface there are serious ideas at work about racism, bias and getting past prejudice. The KKK even makes an appearance although it is mainly played for laughs. Think of a Klansman shoveling donuts into his mouth through the hole in his pointy-headed costume.

This is a long play, over two hours, but the audience on the second night’s performance was riveted. The acting, staging and direction were all professional quality, making this a regional theater bargain.

The play was adeptly directed by Shanan Harrell and put on by the Jokinsen Family and Tehachapi Community Theater.

A special insert in the program acknowledges costumer Harry Rotz, who passed away June 6.

Remaining performances will take place June 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees June 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

Performances are at the BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green Street, Tehachapi.

Tickets are $15, which in the columnist's opinion is a steal.

See www.tctonstage.com for more info on this show.

And a side note, a day trip to Tehachapi can provide a bit of magical (and cooler) contrast to the desert heat as the summer officially starts. See our upcoming edition of Sierra Views for more ideas about what to do while you are there.

– Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for The Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

——

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.