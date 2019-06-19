Thefts reported on Elk Hills Road, Basic School Road, Taft Highway

Detectives from the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigation Unit are seeking information on three recent thefts on the Westside.

•Sometime between Feb. 1 and May 31 at 8:30 a.m., unknown suspects stole two 20 foot by 5-foot aluminum gates from an oilfield lease located in the 25000 block of Taft Highway. Contact Detective Corey Stacy at 661-392-6006 or StacyC@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2019-00086800.

•Between June 7 at 3 p.m. and June 8 at6:45 a.m., unknown suspects forced entry to a farm storage Seatrains near Basic School Road and Highway 166 and stole two Honda GX fertilizer pumps, one Still chainsaw, six catalytic converters, a Honda fertilizer pump tank, and other miscellaneous farm tools. Contact Detective Richard Hudson at 661-392-6091 or HudsonR@kernsheriff.org with any information about this investigation. Refer to case #2019- 00091799.

Sometime between June 4 at 3 p.m. hours and June 7 at 10 a.m., unknown suspects vandalized a pumping unit on an oil lease near Reward Road and Franco Western Road, causing over $1,500 in damage. Contact Stacy with any information. Refer to case #2019-00091395.

•On June 7 at 9:51 a.m., it was reported that sometime between May 20 at midnight and May 22 at 8 a.m., unknown suspects stole a controller for a mobile solar unit and a deep cell battery from at oil lease located in the 11000 block of Elk Hills Road. Contact Stacy with any information. Refer to case #2019-00091265.