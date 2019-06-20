Ridgecrest Police Department’s animal control department arrested a Ridgecrest resident on Wednesday on allegations of animal cruelty.

According to an RPD news release, Animal Control Officer Shawna Villa-Rodriguez was dispatched to Walmart on East Bowman Road regarding a dog that had been locked inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, Villa-Rodriguez found the dog named Pongo locked inside a camper shell attached to a truck. The camper shell windows were closed and locked.

The temperature at the time was 100 degrees.

A Police and Community Together (PACT) volunteer later arrived on the scene and went inside Walmart to use the store’s announcement center in order to ask the vehicle’s owner to meet Villa-Rodriguez.

Villa-Rodriguez requested assistance from RPD Officer Santiago Estrada, who arrived on scene shortly after being called. Both officers observed that Pongo was suffering from distress and was panting and panicking.

The owner of the vehicle and Pongo, identified as 22-year-old Sarah Dahlinghaus, was located and met with officers at the truck’s location.

Pongo was removed and found to have an external temperature of 109.6 degrees. The inside of the camper shell where Pongo was locked in was found to have a temperature of 124 degrees.

“Based upon the actions of Dahlinghaus, she placed Pongo in an environment which would likely cause great bodily injury or death,” RPD stated in the news release. “Dahlinghaus was arrested and Pongo was taken to the Ridgecrest Animal Shelter for evaluation.”

As of Thursday, Pongo had cooled down, re-hydrated and expected to make a full recovery. Pongo will remain in the custody of ACO until the court proceedings are completed.

It’s important to remember that when a vehicle is parked and off, the interior temperature of the vehicle rises quickly.