With a very light breeze, the new 12 foot by 18 foot US flag donated by the Yreka Elks was raised on Kladevaux Heights, above Interstate 5 and over the city of Yreka by Mayor Pro-tem Duane Kegg, Yreka Elks Lodge #1980 Exalted Ruler Brian Favero and Yreka Maintenance Personnel Richard Scott and Kevin Cobb.

A small contingent of Yreka Elks members, military veterans and city personnel were present for the annual occasion, occurring on flag day.

A slightly tarnished brass plaque at the base of the flag commemorates the donation by the Yreka Elks Lodge #1980, for today, past years and the future.