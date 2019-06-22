Sandy Johnson is a member of the Siskiyou Writers Club who enjoys writing stories of nostalgic reminiscence. The Siskiyou Writers Club is comprised of writers of all genres, styles, and interests and welcomes new members of all writing skill levels. They meet monthly, typically at Poor George’s, on the last Thursday of every month. For more info contact SWC president Alan Eddy at (530) 842-6960; or email cassandratiersma@hotmail.com.

When I was a young girl in Southern Oregon, my grandma and mom prepared for Decoration Day at Granite Hill Cemetery. I went along to watch them clean the gravesites – scraping the ground, cutting weeds, and laying purple flags on family graves. Grandma knew exactly where the lot was located – up the gravel path to the family lot where her mother and a few uncles were laid to rest. I remember her saying, “That’s where Elmer is buried. Phi is over there.”

While they cleaned the graves, I wandered around, in no hurry, reading the grave markers, looking at babies’ markers with little lambs and low, white picket fences around the small gravesites. Some graves had only a metal marker with little information – just a name, date of birth and date of death. Finding family lots with fancy gravestones and a fence around each plot, I would read the names, wondering who they were.

After Grandma and Mom had raked the ground, then laid out flowers, we left the graveyard. With love and honor, we went away with the good feeling of having finished our family duty. That was it, we were done for another year of cleaning graves, walking the graveyard, purple flags, and red poppies.

Another town, another cemetery: Smithland Cemetery in Iowa. Located on a green, rolling hill, south of town, it was the most beautiful cemetery I had ever visited (not that I’d seen very many). The Smithland Cemetery in Iowa was resplendent with lush green grass, peonies, iris, poppies, evergreen trees, beautiful headstones, and a granite mausoleum.

Gone was the tradition of grave cleaning, for the Ladies Cemetery Society paid for a cemetery groundskeeper. Always on Election Day, the Ladies Cemetery Society held an annual chicken noodle dinner in the basement of the only church in town, the Methodist. People came from nearby towns for homemade noodles, coleslaw, Betty’s Baked-Beans-with- Beer, and homemade pie. It was a huge fundraiser and social event, visiting with town folks.

Families also gathered together at the cemetery on Memorial Day – with some coming from out-of-town – to visit the cemetery, mingle and spend time with one another. Memorial Day was always marked with a parade of the American Legion drum and bugle corps, while girls wearing white capes handed out red crepe paper poppies. There was a 21-gun salute and playing of Taps at noon, followed by picnics in the park, and ball games. Every Memorial Day, I would walk the cemetery, reading names and identifying with families. It was good. Traditions.

Many years later, in a smaller town in California, people would ask, “What is Poppy Day?” “What is Decoration Day?” Missing the old, familiar customs and observances, I experienced a feeling of emptiness, a loss of tradition and loss of family.

I recently placed flowers on my mother’s and father’s niche at Hawthorne Memorial Gardens in Grants Pass, Oregon, meditating, and talking to Mom about a lot of things. Walking around, reading familiar names of people I knew years and years ago, I glanced across the road to the old Granite Hill Cemetery. In that moment, I fondly recalled another time, when I wore a red crepe paper poppy, and listened for Taps.