There is getting to be quite a history behind the State of Jefferson. In 1941 it came close to being a reality, but the start of WWII took the wind out of its sails and the movement died. Again in the early 90s, State Assemblyman Stan Statham revived the movement with some success, but when he was term limited out of office the movement went into hibernation again.

The present push is by far the most successful. Twenty-three northern California Counties have petitioned the state of California to separate and form a new state. As you travel around Siskiyou County and northern California, you see SOJ yard signs, flags, bumper stickers, and SOJ license plate frames. Walk around town and go in any store or restaurant you see SOJ hats, t-shirts, and hoodies. Most of the mini-marts sell SOJ merchandise.

The State of Jefferson has a mythical air about it, like Atlantis or Camelot, which I think is hurting the movement. When the Siskiyou Chapter for SOJ has a meeting, which is once or twice a month depending on what is going on at the time, it is advertised in the paper, on the radio, social media and emails are sent out. We might have 15 or 20 people show up, and it’s the same people that were at the last 10 meetings. When we have a rally or protest on the Capital steps in Sacramento, there are usually 100 or 200 who show up. But that is drawing from all 23 Jefferson Counties, which is about two million people. And we are ignored.

Makes me think that most of the people with all those SOJ hats and t-shirts are sort of like the “Cowboy that is all hat and no cattle!” Do you think we might get their attention in Sacramento if 40,000 or 50,000 people showed up on the Capital steps with their pitchforks?

I realize how difficult it is with work and family pressure to go to Sacramento on a weekday for a protest, or to attend a couple of meetings a month. Really, what it boils down to is – What are your priorities? Apparently, for most, maintaining your freedom and liberty is not one of them. Or you haven’t been paying attention and do not realize how much liberty is already lost!

California has some of the highest taxes in the nation, we pay about a dollar more for a gallon of gas than the national average. Our property rights are under constant attack. The state wants to ration our household water, and put meters on domestic wells. About the only thing you can still do around the house without getting a permit is hang a picture or mow the lawn! My definition of a permit is a means of converting a God given right into a government granted privilege! Freedom of speech and the 2nd amendment are also constant targets. You can get in a world of hurt just by referring to someone as he when he thinks he is a she! Conservative speakers are constantly shouted down on College Campuses. I can recall when I was in my early teens, several of my friends and I used to tie our 22 rifles on the handlebars of our bikes and ride of town to a logged off area (lots of stumps) and shoot ground squirrels. That was back in the day when a teenager could order a gun out of a Sears catalog. It seems to me that there has been a big change in my lifetime to a God given right that shall not be infringed!

Few are aware of it, but this attempt to make The State of Jefferson a reality started right here in Yreka at the local Tea Party about six years ago after we had Stan Statham as a speaker. After years of hammering the State Legislature with tens of thousands of phone calls and emails and many trips to Sacramento, the response we got was complete silence! Nothing! They couldn’t care less what “We The People” want! We did earn a nickname from them, “Pita!” (Pain in the a--).

Since we have been stonewalled by the legislature we are trying another routine. We have filed a lawsuit against the state of California for lack of representation. We have a very strong case, about the only way we can lose is from corruption in the courts. It may surprise a few of you, but we have already experienced some of that.

In 1879, when the population of California was 800,000, the state legislature was capped with 40 Senators and 80 Assemblymen. Today with the population at 40 million, we still have 40 Senators and 80 Assemblymen. That is a ratio of one million per Senator and half a million for each Assemblyman! California is #50 in the nation for representation. Texas is #49 and has twice the representation as California. Number one is New Hampshire, with about 3,000 constituents per Representative. If we win this lawsuit, we would have a Senator for each county and a ratio of somewhere around 10,000 for each Representative like the state had in 1879. Having a senator for each county would put the “checks & balances” back in place and the urban areas couldn’t steamroll over the rural areas like they do now. The State Assembly would have 4,000 Assemblymen. the capitol building would collapse with the weight of the egos!

This would not get us the State of Jefferson, but it would really screw up the deep states playground and just maybe bring them to the bargaining table trying to get an out of court settlement. When they ask, “what will it take to make you people go away?” The reply will be, “It’s time for 51!”

History tells us that “Liberty lost is seldom regained.” There is a lot of people working to regain what has been lost, some with a great sacrifice of time and money. The more people involved, the better our chance of winning. Please consider getting involved and contribute any way you can. You can vote Socialism in, but you have to shoot your way out of it!