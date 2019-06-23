I don’t get the so-called controversy over the “In God We Trust” slogan being placed on city vehicles.

Other cities have done it. We should do it, too. Not to just follow others, but because it is the right thing to do.

I remember sitting at a table with a group of publishers and we were all complaining about the extra work we have to do and no time to do it. No time for family life, etc. Then a sage old publisher gave us all a tidbit.

God, family, work….in that order and you will be ok.

He was so right! So is the Ridgecrest City Council with its soon-to-be-formalized action of the slogan on city vehicles.

Right number two.

The agreement to work with the youth sports groups and others on fees showed that public pressure still works. The first outlined proposal was ridiculous.

The move to assess the fees in a big jump was wrong….just plain wrong. Fortunately “smarter heads” prevailed.

And for the record, it was not the fault of the council the huge increase was sought. It has to originate by city staff, including the city manager. Failure to raise fees in the past at acceptable levels also falls at the feet of those same people.

While some feel it was a “get back” for the quality of life tax failure I truly don’t think that was the case. The fee increase was just ill-conceived and presented poorly.

So let’s talk legal fees.

Wallace Martin….no the city cannot pay his fees to battle Scott Leahy.

Other council members….no the city cannot pay their legal fees in violation of fiduciary duties.

Water lawsuits….ratepayers may be stuck there. I will let you know after my meeting with a prominent Bakersfield attorney who will be retained by the Daily Independent.

Water District and City of Ridgecrest legal fees for water…how much? We’ll soon know when the request for information is developed by the DI attorney.

The clincher?

Should Leahy prevail over Martin, the DI will no doubt move to have all of his votes vacated as an illegal council member.

That’s on the plate for legal discussion.

