Waste Management’s curbside residential and commercial trash and recycling pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day for Thursday and Friday customers due to the observance of Independence Day.

All Waste Management operations will be closed on Thursday, July 4, with normal operations resuming on Friday, July 5.

Ridgecrest customers with Thursday service are asked to place their carts out for pick-up on Friday, and customers with Friday service on Saturday.

Waste Management wishes all a safe Fourth of July celebration and reminds customers who will be barbecuing with charcoal to allow for coals to cool for at least 48 hours, 72 for extra precaution before disposing in the trash.

For those grilling with propane, tanks require special handing and should never be disposed of in the trash, recycling or green waste.

Customer service is available at 760-463-6024.