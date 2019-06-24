Oil firm selected for prestigious 2019 Best Midsize Employers List

Aera Energy has been named one of the best midsize companies to work for on Forbes America’s prestigious 2019 Best Midsize Employers List. The Bakersfield-based company, which is one of California’s largest oil and gas producers, was ranked 13th on the list of 500 best midsize companies in the United States.

Aera Energy, which employs about 1,100 employees and nearly 2,800 contractors in Kern, Fresno, Monterey and Ventura counties, also ranked second among 32 companies listed in the construction, oil and gas operations, mining and chemicals category.

“We are truly humbled and honored Aera was named to Forbes America’s 2019 Best Midsize Employers List,” said Christina Sistrunk, president and chief executive officer of Aera Energy. “Landing so high on the list tells me that we as a company are making a difference. Having the external validation from Forbes feels good, but what makes Aera great is our people who show up and work hard every day to safely and responsibly produce the oil that powers prosperity for California.

“Since Aera was founded in 1997, we have been committed to providing a rewarding work environment that enables our employees to find purpose in their work each and every day,” added Sistrunk.

Aside from offering competitive compensation and benefit programs, Aera also supports employees by providing a variety of professional development and learning opportunities, flexible schedules, healthy lifestyles for employees at work and home, and generous leave programs. Communities where Aera operates — Kern, Fresno, Monterey and Ventura counties — also serve as ideal places for employees to work, live and raise their families with easy commutes, great schools, affordable housing, and a variety of outdoor activities employees can enjoy year-round.

Forbes’ best midsize employers were selected based on the results of a series of independent and anonymous surveys conducted among 50,000 employees who work part or full time for companies with at least 1,000, but fewer than 5,000 employees in the United States. Surveyed employees answered questions about their willingness to recommend their employer to family members or friends, and their impressions of companies in similar industries. They also answered questions surrounding such topics as work conditions, salary, company image and growth potential. To see the full America’s List of Best Midsize Employers, visit

https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/

About Aera Energy

Aera Energy accounts for about 25 percent of the state’s oil production. The oil we produce allows millions of Californians to travel to work every day, businesses to grow and thrive and California-grown food to arrive at dinner tables. We live in the communities where we work, which includes Kern, Ventura, Monterey and Fresno counties. We’re also working to redevelop a historic oil field in northern Santa Barbara County. We’re proud to support local communities through jobs, partnerships and investments to build stronger neighborhoods and communities together. For more information, visit www.aeraenergy.com