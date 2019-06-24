Students complete 16-week program

The Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy will host its first joint graduation ceremony honoring Kern County’s newest Paramedics and EMTs.

Graduates, along with friends, family, and Hall Ambulance leadership will gather for the commencement festivities scheduled for June 25 at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge located at1616 30th Street in Bakersfield.

The event marks the completion of Class 1 of the Hall Paramedic Academy which began on August 20, 2018. All 14 students, previously working as Hall EMTs, were eager to take their EMS careers to the next level. Each of them completed the paramedic training assessment program, making them eligible to apply for sponsorship into the Hall Paramedic Academy.

The 16-week program included 608 classroom hours comprised of 452 didactic hours, 14 exams, 14 quizzes, six finals, and 150 hours in hands-on skills and labs. Afterward, the paramedic students completed 120 hours in hospital clinicals and 540 hours in field internships.

Their final steps towards becoming certified paramedics included passing the NREMT skills, FISDAP exit exam, and the NREMT written exam.

In addition to the paramedic program, 12 students will graduate from Class 35 of the Hall EMT Academy which serves as the entryway to starting their EMS career at Hall Ambulance Service. For seven weeks, the recruits completed 272 classroom hours and 224 didactic hours as they prepared to work in Hall Ambulance’s 9-1-1 system, which covers 88% of Kern County’s population.

The students completed five module exams, daily quizzes, and 48-hours in skills, in preparation to take the NREMT written test. Finally, they completed 24-hours in field training on ambulance ride alongs.

Established in 2018, the Harvey L. Hall EMS Academy serves as the training facility for the Hall EMT Academy and the Hall Paramedic Academy. The campus also hosts continuing education programs for Hall Ambulance Paramedics, EMTs, RNs, and emergency medical dispatchers.