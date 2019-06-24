To date, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, members and customers in the northern California area have raised $934,473 for the cause, most of it one dollar at a time.

The Yreka Walmart is participating in the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign to help children who are sick or injured, with all money raised directly benefiting Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to fund critical treatments, pediatric medical equipment, research and charitable care.

The campaign runs through July 7.

“Our store is looking forward to raising funds for the Children’s Miracle Network campaign this year,” said Yreka Walmart store manager Landdon Chamberlin. “Our customer’s generous donations directly support the Asante Ashland Community Hospital, lifting up the families who depend on this hospital’s services every single day. We are proud to stand alongside the Children’s Miracle Network and give back to our community.”

To date, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, members and customers in the northern California area have raised $934,473 for the cause, most of it one dollar at a time. On a national level, Walmart and Sam’s Club have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals; the largest cash amount ever raised by one company for a nonprofit in North America, according to a press release.

Customers can donate $1 or more at the checkout lane or self-checkout of any northern California area Walmart store or Sam’s Club.