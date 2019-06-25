Free event starts July 4 at 5 p.m. on Rails to Trails

Taft's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show is coming to Rails to Trails next week for one more year at least.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will start at about 9 p.m. when it is fully dark.

It is cosponsored by the Taft Chamber of Commerce and the City of Taft, which donated $5,000.

The fireworks, of course, are the main attraction, but the show is part of an evening of fun and entertainment for the entire family.

Admission to the fireworks show is free.

If you want to watch the fireworks from a closer vantage point, you can purchase a VIP pass which will allow you special seating closer to the show.

Contact the Chamber office at 661-765-2165 for more information.

There will be live music, food and craft vendors, bounce houses for the kids and a beer garden and a bar operated by the Taft Petroleum Club for adults.

The Taft Union High School Jazz Band will perform the national anthem and also play patriotic music during the show.

American Bred will be performing live on stage from 6 p.m. until the fireworks show and then for a short time after the fireworks end.

When Dollar General announced plans to builds new store at Tenth and Supply Row in June 2018, the City said the fireworks was going to have to move because the blast safety zone around the area where the fireworks are detonated.

However, a second look determined the was a large enough safety zone for the show to continue there.