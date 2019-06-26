The China Lake Mountain Rescue Group has been busy over the last 10 days weeks, having been involved in three different search and rescue events.

The most recent ones include a June 22 rescue in the Trail Camp area on the Whitney trail area. According to a news release from CLMRG, Inyo County requested assistance to retrieve three people.

CLMRG teams deployed in the early morning hours and reached the three hikers who were attempting a day-hike, but were forced to spend the night at Trail Crest assisted by Sequoia-Kings/Canyon Rangers. The three hikers suffered mild hypothermia and severe Acute Mountain Sickness.

The subjects were only able to descend part way to Trail Camp where a Park Service helicopter transported them to Southern Inyo Hospital in Lone Pine. CLRMG members were also conducting additional search efforts were taking place simultaneously along the Kern River.

CLMRG had previously been part of a coordinated search and rescue effort of missing Virginian Dao Ling on June 16 after he was reported missing on June 14. Teams found Ling’s body on June 18 on the north side of Mt. Whitney.

Also during this time, separate CLMRG teams assisted Kern Valley SAR in searching the Kern River for two missing persons near the Bodfish area.

Search rescues continue in Kern River cases

Search and rescue efforts continue in two different cases in the Keysville area of the Kern River.

On June 16, two teenagers, 15 and 19, from San Bernardino County were reported missing after they and a third teen jumped into the river at a Keysville area. The third teen managed to emerge from the water.

While the search is ongoing, Kern County public safety officials have expressed doubt they survived.

An 11-year-old girl from Bakersfield went missing on Tuesday in the same area Saturday.

On Tuesday, KCSO reported that a member of the public located the body of a male, unknown age, in the Kern River about a half mile down river from Keysville.

The body was recovered about half a mile downriver from Keysville. The identity of the deceased will be pending confirmation and notification of next of kin by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.

According to KCSO, since 2000, 96 people have perished in the Kern River in Kern County. Kern County statistics show 52 were from the local area, while 39 were from out of town