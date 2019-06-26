You never know who you are going to bump into in Ridgecrest.

I was at the Leadership Ridgecrest gala on Friday when a lovely familiar-looking woman approached me. We quickly established that we were childhood neighbors lo these many years ago in base housing, Capehart B.

“I remember your house so well,” she said. “You had that trampoline in your backyard where my cousin broke his ankle.” (Note: identifying details have been changed to protect my mom from any residual lawsuits.)

“Oh my . . . What?” I nearly choked on my drink.

“It’s OK,” she said. “Your parents weren’t home.”

Stories like this abounded in my childhood. And before anyone freaks out, let me note that at a certain point my parents were familiarized with the term “attractive nuisance” and padlocked a board across our in-ground trampoline to prevent unauthorized gymnasts from having a bounce. They also monitored our use and only let one person on the “tramp” at a time.

This incident, this alleged incident, must have taken place before they got fully wise.

But I am struck by something else in this conversation. A more casual attitude toward childhood injuries. When I was a kid it was commonplace, even prideful to sport scars, scrapes and scratches as merit badges.

I had one friend who had an enormous scar from getting an ankle caught in the bicycle chain. We were all so impressed. I was proud of one on my forehead from falling off my bike, and another on my knee.

I only had one broken bone as a kid (knock wood). I fell and broke my elbow just prior to marching in the Christmas Parade, playing flute for James Monroe’s marching band. Or was it Murray? (I attended both schools.) In any case, the resulting injury was not deemed worthy of a cast and I was very disappointed.

The summer brings back other memories. It was important to have a deep tan and thick callouses on your feet. Now I don’t advocate either one of course, but allow me to reminisce. We would run around barefoot in the hottest of weather to acclimatize those tender tootsies to the hot asphalt. It usually took about a week. I was so contemptuous of those city kids who had to wear sandals, hats and (worse still!) ugly white sunblock on their tender pale city noses.

And, as has been brought up many times in the public sphere, our idea of a Splash Pad was a hose. We also referred to an inflatable baby pool as “a pool” and enjoyed a good slip and slide. But a lowly hose or sprinklers we could run through were just fine.

Also on the docket were bike rides to the library. In 100 degree heat. Or walking across town to buy a candy bar or an ice cream cone. I also used to walk to the Old Albertson’s to check out the photography in Rolling Stone and Vogue magazine, which were in magazine racks on the end of each aisle. I looked for images that caught my attention from a distance, which I still think is a good way to do it.

I am not saying there is anything wrong with kids today. And I am not a parent, so I really have no ground to stand on. But it seemed like everyone expected us to make our own fun, with very little assistance. So we did. We just did. I am far from the first to point this out, but a world with no cell phones, no internet, no cable TV and blessed few color TVs made us more resilient, tough, self-sufficient and creative.

We also drew on the sidewalk with chalk. We played hopscotch and jacks. We raced each other down the street. We skated on old school skates with four wheels. One year we had a lemonade stand and actually made some money.

We did indoor things too. We played board games and dressed Barbie dolls. But my photo albums are full of pictures of my dolls dressed up and stuck in trees – my idea of a photo shoot.

In any case, I am not criticizing the kids or the parents of today. Their world is a tougher, more complicated and scarier place than it was when I was young. To be honest, I don’t even let my cat Bella outside so I can only imagine what kind of an overprotective parent I would have been.

But kids, c’mon. It’s summer. Put the phones down. Go for a walk. Play some jacks. Ask your mom to teach you hopscotch and say hi to your neighbor’s cat on the way. Play a game where you are not pretending to be a superhero or someone in a movie you just saw. Or if it’s windy, maybe you could really get creative. “Go fly a kite,” is not just a silly insult, it is also a great suggestion of how to make Mother Nature’s strange moods work to your favor. (Thanks to my mom for suggesting this.)

Or check out the museums or summer programs. Summer is a great time to learn something. Read an actual book. One on paper. As an extra bonus, it will make you look smart.

Just do something fun and creative without thinking about how you can work a selfie into it.

Your phone will still be there when you are through. Trust me on this.

Just make sure you are wearing sunscreen.

