

Members of the U19 Siskiyous American Legion team, in photo, watch from the dugout during a game in Eugene, above, during a tournament Thursday to Sunday last week.

Siskiyous’ lone win in four games was a 3-2 win on Saturday versus the Grants Pass Nuggets. Luke Boyes pitched a complete game for Siskiyous vs. Grants Pass.

The Siskiyous U17 team went 0-5 last week, including 10-4 and 6-5 losses to Tehama in Yreka last Wednesday. They lost three games at the Redding Norcal Devils on Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday, the schedule has the U19 team hosting Klamath Falls at 1 p.m. in either Mount Shasta or Yreka. The U17 team faces Fall River in Mount Shasta at 4 p.m.