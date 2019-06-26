Chase ended when pickup crashed into fence in South Taft

A man was arrested after he led police on an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup that ended with a crash and a foot pursuit, Taft Police said.

The suspect, identified as Shawn Holiday Kozlowski, 21, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading arrest in a vehicle, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of burglary tools.

The incident started about 3 a.m. on June 18 in the area of Church and A streets.

An officer attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop ion a Toyota Tacoma pickup, Lt. Pete Aranda said.

The vehicle failed to yield for the officer's red lights and siren, then sped away.

The chase ended in an alley in the area near Buena Vista Street and Eastern Avenue in when the truck crashed into a fence.

The suspect fled on foot but was arrested a short time later.

A records check revealed the truck was reported stolen in the Bakersfield area according to the Kern County Sheriff's office, Aranda said.

Kozlowski remains in custody in the Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility pending a court appearance on July 1.

Bail for the arrest is set at $50,000 but he was remanded back into custody for several prior charges and his total bail is $125,000, according to the Sheriff's jail website.