Former Ridgecrest Vice Mayor and Councilwoman Lori Action has been cleared of wrongdoing after a complaint to the Fair Political Practices Commission by Mike Neel was found to have no merit. Acton released on Facebook on Thursday a letter from the FPPC dated June 10 which indicates that the complaint against her was closed with no action taken.

Neel, a long-time outspoken casino opponent, filed a complaint against Action alleging that she violated post-governmental employment restrictions on local officials by receiving payment for communicating on behalf of the tribe with the Ridgecrest City Council less than a year after leaving her position on the city council.

The FPPC found no evidence to support this allegation.

The letter states that after an investigation the enforcement division of the FPPC determined there was not sufficient evidence to establish that Acton communicated with council and staff “for the purpose of influencing an administrative or legislative action, or influencing any action or proceeding involving the issuance, amendment, awarding, or revocation of a permit, license, grant, or contract or the sale or purchase of goods or property.”

The letter goes on to state that the investigation has been closed.

Acton told the Daily Independent Friday that she is essentially on layoff status from her work with the tribe, while everyone waits to see how the casino situation resolves.

Acton said that she feels vindicated by the FPPC’s decision.

“I knew we didn’t do anything wrong. I made sure we didn’t do anything wrong. My integrity is important to me,” she said. “It feels good to say, I was right I didn’t do anything wrong.

The Daily Independent also reached out to Neel for comment. He said “I have no comments for the DI.”