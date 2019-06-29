Top off your Fourth of July celebration by attending the third annual Shasta Mountain Art, Wine and Brew festival on Saturday, July 6, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. The event benefits the Icebreaker’s Hockey Association and the Siskiyou Ice Rink.

Although the days are long and hot now, soon our thoughts will turn toward ice skating and cold-weather sports like hockey.

Top off your Fourth of July celebration by attending the third annual Shasta Mountain Art, Wine and Brew festival on Saturday, July 6, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. The event benefits the Icebreaker’s Hockey Association and the Siskiyou Ice Rink.

From 2 to 4 p.m., enjoy the sounds of Secret Society Handshake – a local, 12-piece funk and soul band playing relentless high-energy dance music that showcases soulful vocals, horns and guitars.

From 4:30 to close, rock out to the music of Nashville recording artist Buck Ford, described as “a young, pure country singing sensation that focuses on keeping the traditional country sound and rhythm flowing.” Buck’s influences consist of George Strait, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Keith Whiteley, just to name a few. Buck and his band pride themselves on the fact that their performances “bring back to life” the sound and feel of real old country music.

The event will include beer from Deschutes Brewery, DBW, Etna Brewing Co., Fall River Brewing Company, Final Draft Brewing Company, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Klamath Basin Brewing, Lost Coast Brewery, Sierra Nevada, Woody’s Brewing Company, Alaskan Brewing Co., Caldera Brewing Company, and Ninkasi Brewing.Wines will be available from Majestic Oak Winery, Rodney Strong Vineyards, Moseley Family Cellars, 19 Cromes, Churn Creek Cellars, Dakaro Cellars, Matson Vineyards, Siddiqui American Made Rum, Denny Bar Co. Distillery, and 2 Towns Cedarhouse.

The celebration will feature award winning wineries and craft breweries and showcase northstate artists, as well as local cuisine and live music.

Drinking tickets are on sale for $30 a person until the day of the event. Prices that day are $35 per person. Drink admission tickets include a commemorative glass, raffle ticket and a punch card with 10 “tastes.” Only 600 tickets will be available.

There are also unlimited “Designated Driver” tickets on sale for $15 a person, which also includes a raffle ticket and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks throughout the day.

Food vendors will include Big Mountain BBQ, Fiesta Fresh Grill, Holey Crepe!, and Kountry Kettlecorn

The Northern California Veterans Historical Association will have a Huey UH-1 helicopter at the event for display.

The event will be held at Iron Horse Unlimited, 138 Big Canyon Drive in Mount Shasta. For more details or to purchase tickets, go to artwinebrewfest.com.