After more than 25 years away from Ridgecrest, Bree Lewis returned at the beginning of June with the intent to play some positive notes in the valley’s musical education scene.

Born and raised in Indian Wells Valley, Lewis is a product of most the Sierra Sands Unified School District’s educational program.

“I went through the music program here in Ridgecrest starting when I went to Pierce Elementary,” Lewis said. “I ended up going to an arts high school in 1993 when I was in 11th grade.”

Lewis said she attended Murray Middle School and went through its orchestra program.

Lewis said she graduated from that school, Idyllwild Arts Academy in Riverside County, and went to Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.

“From there I taught middle school music in the New York City area, then was planning to move back to the West Coast to be closer to family,” Lewis said. “I ended up getting a job in Hawaii at a school. From there I taught private lessons until I got married to an Army man.”

Lewis said she knew she wanted to be a music teacher since she was a fifth-grader.

“I remember my fifth grade music teacher saying that when you go to college to be a music teacher, you get to learn all the instruments,” Lewis said. “I thought that was what I want to do.”

She said while still married, she had children and traveled about as her husband was assigned to different duty stations.

Following her separation from her ex-husband, Lewis decided to return to Ridgecrest with her two sons Solomon and Jackson, ages 2 and 5 years old.

Like many residents, she said she had thought the process that she would never return to Ridgecrest after she moved.

“Looking back, I think this was a wonderful place to grow up. It has wonderful teachers and a legacy of great music,” she said. “There was part of me that was excited to leave and go and explore the world. I didn’t apply to colleges everywhere but in California, because I wanted to see what was out there.”

However, she reflected that the town’s quiet nature makes it a great place to grow up.

“When you have children, that changes everything,” Lewis said. “I’m super-excited for my kids to know their cousins and a lot of my family is still here. I’m also excited to give back to the music community here.”

A classical music instructor by nature, Lewis said she has taught other music styles, including improv and alternative style.

“Learning music is never a waste of money and it teaches so many skills,” Lewis said. “Scientists have done scans on musicians that show their brains are just different, and it teaches so many things, such as being consistent, committed. If you're in orchestra, it teaches important teamwork ethics.”

She noted she’s adapted to the teaching style, such as when she lived and taught in Hawaii.

“It was very interesting because I had about 70 students, many of them of strong Asian influence,” she said. After marrying and moving to Fort Hood, Texas, she said again things were very different.

“At that point, I had to learn how to quickly rebuild my studio when moving from place to place,” she said. “I got that down to a routine so that when we moved to Missouri, I had my whole studio built before we even got there. We moved there and I started teaching on a Monday.”

Lewis teaches violin, viola and piano lessons and has an in-home studio set up custom-made for to her needs.

She called the Sierra Sands music programs she went through excellent.

“There is a legacy of great musicians that have come out of this town and the music programs,” Lewis said.

On that note, Lewis said, she intends to re-integrate into the Indian Wells Valley music scene, whether taking on any voids left in music lessons area or participating in organizations including the Desert Community Orchestra.