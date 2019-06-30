The new black bear painted on the alley side in the back of the Mount Shasta City Fire Department was recently completed by local artist Kim Solga.

According to the Mount Shasta Police Department, Solga “added in a little extra cheesy hidden local history.”

They explained the story on social media pages last week.

Many years ago, before Say Cheese had a fence around their trash to keep the undesirables out, a rather large black bear had been eating in the trash and apparently had his fill, the MSPD said.

“Fat and happy, he walked down the alley and around the corner on Lake Street, where he came face to face with an officer who was walking around the corner the other way!”

Both probably being equally surprised by the other, quickly turned around and left in the directions from which they came, leaving the officer a great story to tell.

And that is why there is a slice of Say Cheese Pizza in the bear’s mouth, MSPD said.