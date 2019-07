Load of fruit spills on embankment on Highway 33

A man escaped injury when his picked overturned on Highway 33 near Wood Street Monday afternoon.

Taft Police said the driver was southbound on the highway about 4:10 p.m. when the Chevrolet Silverado veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, went up an embankment, overturned and landed on its top, spilling a load of fruit from the bed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, police said.