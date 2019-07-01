Families sat in lawn chairs or blankets on the grass while the stage was placed in the center of Hoy Park, granting everyone an optimal view of the performance, and food vendors offered refreshments on the side.

The Mechanics Bank Summer Concert Series kicked off Friday in Lake Shastina with a concert by TapWater

The band primarily performed songs from their latest album, “Shoebox Photographs.” They exhibited a unique style of music, incorporating unusual elements into their performance to bring out a different vibe and even included one completely improvised piece toward the end of the concert.

The band’s expressive style of music created a relaxed atmosphere which was enjoyable to the audience, and overall provided a good setting for the community to kick back and de-stress in a family-friendly environment.

TapWater is known for its local origin and previous concert events. Now based in Oregon, the band first began in Yreka, and has toured other locations in the United States in recent years, having just returned to the Lake Shastina area from Alaska.

Details of upcoming events in Lake Shastina will be listed on their website at www.lakeshastina.org.

The Mechanics Bank Summer Concert Series continues this Friday, June 28 with The Brothers Reed at Yreka’s Miner Street Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m.