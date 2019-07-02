Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; email her at klamathneighbors@yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039-0375.

It is always nice to be greeted with a wave, or “hello” or “good morning!” If you are around Happy Camp, your cheery “hello” may be “Ayukii!” You may greet someone, ”Auyukii huut kich” too, if you are wondering how they are.

That is because this area along the wild and scenic Klamath River was the home of the Karuk people long before the trappers, prospectors, miners, pioneers and timber men came. And they are still here, still speaking Karuk language.

Not all of the tribal members – of which there are now 3,754 enrolled, or 4,822 descendants – live along the Klamath River today, but many do. In just a couple of weeks on, July 13, many more will return to this area for the 23rd Annual Karuk Tribal Reunion. It will be held at the Karuk Administrative Complex at 64236 Second Avenue in Happy Camp.

Karuk Chairman Buster Attebery recently shared some of the accomplishments of the Karuk Tribe in recent years. Their workforce of employees has been growing and that helps a great deal in Happy Camp, where absence of employment is a huge problem since all of the lumber mills closed by 2005. In fact, the Karuk Tribal workforce has doubled in 10 years.!

The tribe has been active providing housing, in Happy Camp and Orleans and Yreka. Once shelter needs are taken care of, we think of other aspects of people’s health. The first thought is for the Health Clinics the Karuk provides in the three areas, and the dental clinic.

A new means of keeping people healthy are the new Wellness Centers with gymnasiums and other facilities in Yreka and Happy Camp. They also plan to build one in Orleans.

There is a lot going on in the area of business development under the director of Karen Derry through the Karuk Community Development Corporation. Also in the realm of business they have begun the Rain Rock Casino and Restaurant operations in Yreka a year ago, and they have plans to build a hotel which will increase their revenue by 20 percent.

There is the People’s Center which houses the museum, a library and cultural practices (basket weaving and regalia in particular). It also houses a gift shop in Happy Camp.

With the Klamath Reunion coming soon, many Happy Campers are looking forward to seeing families, friends and former neighbors. A highlight is usually a dinner of salmon prepared in the traditional way around a cooking fire. Each department in the tribal organization has a part to present to those who gather. Sitting and visiting are not to be neglected.

Before the reunion we will finish off June with a quiet week. Well, that’s the plan for the rest of this week. Next week will be the regular Tuesday Veteran’s Meeting, River Readers Book Club (reading “The Nightingale”) and the library will be open in the afternoon.

Now that the Marble Mountain Gift Co. is open again, we can stop by and get a coffee and baby gifts, cute interior decorations for home or gift giving, t-shirts, nightshirts, and such. Connie has something for all of your gift giving needs.

What do you plan for Fourth of July? Some from Happy Camp go to the coast, enjoy beaches and watch fireworks over the Pacific Ocean. Remember it is Smokey’s birthday and we don’t want any fireworks setting off wildfires and spoiling the fun!

After that everything gets really busy. The Neighborhood Watch meets on Monday, July 8 at the Partner’s Deli. Hopefully more concerned citizens will show up and volunteer to be a block captain to keep their own neighborhood informed and help in everyday needs and possibilities of bigger problems.

We are so very grateful for our neighbors. When Dan fell last week, it was so great to get Kirk Eadie and Charley Fehley over to lift him up. Saturday he ventured out again and fell and couldn’t get up and Fire Chief Erik, Bill and Kevin helped him up.

We didn’t have an operable vehicle for awhile and the mower was getting repaired. The lawn grew like crazy and looked like a meadow. We live next door to Carol Day and it was wonderful that TJ and company surprised us with a mowed the front yard. We sure do appreciate all the help, both rides, lifts and mowing!

Another thing I really appreciate about our neighbors, all up and down the Klamath River Highway 96 who keep in contact and share memories ... Kerry Waddell shared news clippings from when the Timber Inn Café and Lodge, including the movie theater, burned down in 1975.

Monday, July 8 is also the anniversary of the Happy Camp Chamber of Commerce, which began in 1986 at Elk Creek Campground. It was on a hot July night with everyone enjoying the breezes off the creek. For the first 20 years or so, we always gathered at the Lions Hall in July to celebrate. There was someone with a grill and the chamber provided hamburgers, and everyone brought salads. There was a cake for the occasion, too.

We met nearly every Wednesday afternoon after the lunch rush was over and the business people could get away for awhile, but it was nice to have spouses and families come as well and have a social evening together. After James Buchner was president, there was a change. When Cathleen Searle was president in 2011 we began having a spaghetti dinner for the community in January to kick off the year when Robert Schmaltzbach and Dan Effman were presidents. Time moves fast, and things change, but it’s always nice to get together with friends and neighbors in the community.

The New 49ers also celebrate their beginnings. They offer a true life gold prospecting adventure based right here in Happy Camp along the Klamath River. Dave McCracken founded the New 49er’s Prospecting Association back in 1986.

“The purpose was to provide the best, and the most small scale gold mining opportunities available to you anywhere in America,” said Dave.

We love meeting the prospectors and their families who come to our community for the recreation along the river and to find their gold! It’s one of the wonderful outdoor recreation opportunities that Happy Camp offers!