Twenty-eight year old Jesse Michael Devivo, A U.S. military veteran, was evaluated at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka before being cleared for booking at the Siskiyou County Jail, the Yreka CHP reported. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and reckless evading.

A Carlsbad man was arrested on Friday after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase from Yreka to Hornbrook, intentionally ramming a California Highway Patrol car head-on and brandishing a sword while refusing to exit his vehicle.

Twenty-eight year old Jesse Michael Devivo, A U.S. military veteran, was evaluated at Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka before being cleared for booking at the Siskiyou County Jail, the Yreka CHP reported. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and reckless evading.

CHP received a report of a reckless driver northbound on Interstate 5 at about 12:30 p.m. on June 28. They were advised that the driver was a veteran and was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis, CHP reported.

Moments after hearing the call on the radio, a Yreka CHP Officer saw a vehicle matching the description driving at a high rate of speed northbound on I-5, north of the North Yreka exit.

The officer caught up to the suspect vehicle and the driver moved to the slow lane, passed other cars at a high rate of speed and began to flee, CHP said.

The officer pursued the suspect vehicle at speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour. The vehicle did a U-turn on I-5 just north of the Henley Hornbrook exit and Copco Road overcrossing before turning into the grass shoulder.

Now facing the wrong way, the suspect accelerated toward the northbound lanes, CHP said. The officer slowed and attempted to block the suspect vehicle from re-entering the northbound lanes in the wrong direction when the suspect intentionally rammed the CHP patrol vehicle head-on.

The suspect then attempted to flee, however, his vehicle’s front doors were jammed shut and the patrol vehicle caught fire.

“Thanks to the help of a witness, the fire was extinguished rapidly,” CHP said in a press release.

For 14 minutes, the suspect remained in his vehicle refusing to exit. Multiple times, he brandished a sword, CHP said.

Multiple CHP officers and Siskiyou County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene. Siskiyou County Sheriff's Deputy Rob Stewart, also a U.S. military veteran, was able to connect with Devivo, and he calmed down.

Stewart was able to get Devivo to climb out of his window of his own accord. and the suspect was taken into custody without any use of force, said Shawn Gordon, Yreka CHP Public Information Officer.