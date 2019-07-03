Pickup torn into several pieces by impact with tree

A driver suffered major injuries when his pickup crashed into a tree and was torn into several pieces Wednesday evening in the Cuyama valley.

The male driver was ejected in the 6:07 p.m. crash on Highway 166 near Kirschenmann Road, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Mike Eliason said.

Photos from the scene show the impact ripped the cab of the Toyota Pickup away from the chassis and engine.

Eliason said the driver was treated by Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedics and taken to Cuyama Airport where he was transferred to a CalSTAR helicopter and flown to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred in the westbound lanes.

No further information about the victim's identity was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check Taftmidwaydriller.com for updates.