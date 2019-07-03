Victim was ejected when his SUV overturns

A man was killed in a single vehicle accident near Maricopa Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 1:45 p.m. on Highway 166 just east of Short Road.

A California Highway Patrol Sergeant at the scene said preliminary investigation showed the man was driving his Toyota 4Runner eastbound on the highway when the right side wheels went on to the south shoulder.

The vehicle then veered across the traffic lanes, went off the north side of the road and struck embankment and overturned, landing on its side.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected.

Hs identity will be released later by the Kern County Coroner.