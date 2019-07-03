Along with sports training, the kids learned life lessons from their coaches during team huddles, and from Mega Sports Camp director, Daniel Reagan, during “mega rallies.”

Dunsmuir High School was home base for the Mega Sports Camp program last week, when 19 boys and girls participated in the four-day camp which offered instruction in both the “FUNdamentals” of sports and of life.

Along with sports training, the kids learned life lessons from their coaches during team huddles, and from Mega Sports Camp director, Daniel Reagan, during “mega rallies.”

While the elementary school-age kids attended rigorous sports training sessions, preschool-age attendees participated in age-appropriate learning games, in a separate “Tot Sports” program.

All participated in rallies which included music, movement, inspirational stories, “Mega Minute” contests and daily drawings for prizes.

They heard inspiring real-life stories of various professional athletes – as well as the story of Nehemiah in the Bible – all of whom had to overcome adversity to achieve success.

Each day, the rallies were enlivened by “Mega Man” – the Mega Sports Camp mascot. Throughout the week, Mega Man helped the children learn and memorize the key points of the “FUNdamentals” of sports and life, such as: “I will set my goal,” “I will work hard,” and “I will choose to be unstoppable.”

Twelve year old Michael Kellar of Medford, Ore. said the most important thing he learned at was “setting myself goals.”

Kaleb Reagan of Dunsmuir, said his favorite thing was “making a half-court on my first try.”

Jadyn Conston, also of Dunsmuir, said she enjoyed playing basketball with her friends. The most important thing she learned was “having fun when you're playing and not being mad when you don't make a shot.”

Children learned to encourage one another on the basketball court and on the soccer field. A highlight of the week for the Mega Sports Camp soccer teammates was getting to play a scrimmage against their coaches and Mega Man himself.

The camp was a free program sponsored by Dunsmuir’s Cascade Community Church.