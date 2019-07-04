The tour is a project of Discover Siskiyou in partnership with Travel Oregon, Discover Klamath and Rural Klamath Connects. “The Modoc War: A Homeland Lost” is a two-hour tour that guides visitors on a journey in both California and Oregon and tells the story of the armed conflict between the Native American Modoc people and the US Army from 1872 to 1873.

Heard of the Lava Beds National Monument but have never been there? Know a little about Captain Jack’s Stronghold and the Modoc War, but you’re a little misty about the details?

Learn more about Siskiyou County’s rich history on your own terms during a self guided, GPS-enabled audio tour that’s now available to illuminate the story of the Modoc War.

The tour is a project of Discover Siskiyou in partnership with Travel Oregon, Discover Klamath and Rural Klamath Connects. “The Modoc War: A Homeland Lost” is a two-hour tour that guides visitors on a journey in both California and Oregon and tells the story of the armed conflict between the Native American Modoc people and the US Army from 1872 to 1873.

While driving through various war sites, visitors will get a chance to sightsee and learn how the war shaped present-day eastern Siskiyou County and Southern Oregon.

Visitors will discover the roots of the Modoc War, hear Modoc and settler stories and learn what life was life during this turbulent episode in American history.

Starting at the Klamath County Museum in Oregon, the tour heads southeast out of Klamath Falls and meanders through the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge as well as the cities of Merrill and Malin.

You’ll stop at the Klamath County Museum, the Merrill Historical and Modoc War Museum, Stone Bridge, the Maline Settlers Monument, the Malin Historical Society and Museum and the Warm Springs Indian Graves. You’ll then enter the Tulelake area in California and retrace the history of the Ben Wright Massacre, Bloody Point and the Lost River Battle.

The climax of the story takes place as listeners enter the Lava Beds National Monument, home to more than 700 volcanic caves, Native American rock art sites, historic battlefields and campsites. You’ll explore archeological wonders including Petroglyph Point and Captain Jack’s Stronghold.

The tour ends at Canby’s Cross in the Lava Beds National Monument.

Although the tour requires driving, listeners will have the opportunity to get out of their vehicles to explore artifacts at museums in Merrill and Malin as well as walk the paths of Petroglyph Point, Hospital Rock and Captain Jack’s Stronghold within the Lava Beds National Monument.

The tour is narrated by a member of the Modoc Tribe Cheewa James, author of “MODOC: The Tribe That Wouldn’t Die” and great-granddaughter of the Modoc warrior Shkeitko (better known as Shacknasty Jim).

“We’re excited to give visitors this unique opportunity to learn about the history of our region in a firsthand type of experience,” said Megan Peterson, creative content manager at Discover Siskiyou, who spearheaded the writing of the tour. “As you drive through the sites and listen to the narrative, you really start seeing the events and landscapes along the way come to life.”

To complete the tour, visitors must first download the VoiceMapTM mobile app (compatible with both Android and iOS) and search for The Modoc War: A Homeland Lost. Then download the free tour route to their mobile device, then, follow step by step instructions in the app.

The tour can be taken anytime, although for maximum enjoyment and to ensure all the sites are open, it is recommended to embark Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The starting point is the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main Street in Klamath Falls, Ore.

It’s advised to wear sturdy shoes in some of the places you explore and a pair of binoculars can be handy (but aren’t necessary) to enjoy the tour.