A series of earthquakes and aftershocks hit the Ridgecrest area on Thursday, starting with a 4.2 magnitude that hit just after 10 a.m.

The biggest one registered at 6.4 magnitude at around 10:33 a.m., according to the USGS.

Several fires and hazardous conditions were reported in Indian Wells Valley. Kern County Fire has reported at least two dozen incidents in and around the Ridgecrest area.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said RPD is busy responding to the many issues resulting from the historic quake.

"Right now we are obviously going from call to call, from fire to fire," he said.

McLaughlin said the city responders have resources in place to allow them to operate for about two days.

McLaughlin added that Kern County is assisting and has sent a helicopter. Other agencies assisting include the California Highway Patrol and California City and Bakersfield Police officers.

No serious injuries had been reported as of late morning, according to McLaughlin. He also said there has been no apparent damage to roads in the city.

Kern County Fire Department also noted that Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is being evacuated.

McLaughlin reported that the local wastewater plant had pipes come loose, but that these were able to be fixed, so wastewater services are reportedly working.

Power is out in sections of the city, with no report on when it will be re-instated. City Hall is reportedly acting as a central disaster gathering location as well as a cooling center for those without electricity.

Internet and wifi service is also out in areas of town.

McLaughlin requests that area residents check on neighbors and also be alert to shut off gas to prevent leaks. He said that the utility companies may be delayed in responding due to the high demand.

