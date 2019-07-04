Magnitude 6.6 quake was just north of Ridgecrest

A large earthquake in the Ridgecrest area was felt across the Westside Saturday morning.

The quake was reported at 10:33 a.m. and preliminary information indicates it was a magnitude 6.6 tremor 11 to 15 miles north of Ridgecrest, which would place it near the Kern-Inyo Countyline.

Taft City Councilman Orchel Krier said the quake was felt strongly in Arvin.

Krier said he was in his pickup and could feel it, and said the bottles fell fell from shelves in at least one business.

Water splashed out of pools in Bakersfield, as well.

This is a developing story.

