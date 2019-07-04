KCFD responding to multiple calls after earthquake

Kern County firefighters are busy with multiple calls in Ridgecrest from this morning's earthquake.

The KCFD said it is responding to nearly two dozen calls ranging from structure fires to medical emergencies.

In addition, officials are assessing the damage at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and may evacuate patients, according to reports from the scene

It wasn't immediately known if the medical emergencies are the result of injuries directly from the quake.

More equipment is being brought in and and urban search and rescue equipment is en route from Bakersfield as a precaution, according to the KCFD.

To the east in the Trona area, damage has been reported to structures and roads, according to the San Bernadino County Fire Department.

In the meantime, the magnitude of the quake that struck just north of Ridgecrest near the Kern-Inyo County line has been downgraded to 6.4 from 6.6.

Still, it was felt from Las Vegas to Santa Barbara and as far south as San Diego.