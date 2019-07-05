In the minors tournament Sunday, held at East Redding, South Siskiyou defeated Foothill. They were awarded a bye in the first round, while Foothill defeated Corning in the first round 10-0.

Three South Siskiyous Little League All-Stars teams competed in California District 1 Tournament games over the past week, with the Minors team still in the running in their division.

The South Siskiyous Minor team was powered by a strong pitching performance from Benjamin Kennedy. Kennedy went all six innings on only 68 pitches, striking out nine and walking none.

Behind Kennedy was a strong defense, with only one error, said coach John Kennedy. The team made great fielding plays, most notably by Collin Rogers, who played both 2nd and 3rd base during the game. Siskiyous was shut out their first two at bats and was losing 1-0 after two innings. They put up three runs in the bottom half of the third inning.

The game remained close until the top of the sixth inning with Siskiyous leading 6-3. It was then with timely hitting and drawing walks with patient batting that they exploded for six runs to take the lead, 12-3.

Kennedy finished them off from there with a 1-2-3 final inning. At the plate, Kennedy was 2-3 and Seth Smith was 2-4. Also getting hits were Hank Johnson, Braden Cordes, Jaxon Hedlund, Dylan McIntyre, and Rogers

Their next game is Friday, July 5 at 5 p.m. against the East Redding Gold All-Star team.

The South Siskiyou Majors All Star Team was knocked out of the tournament Monday evening after falling to Shasta Dam 4-0. They lost to West Redding 19-2 on Sunday, said coach Dallas Brooks. Their tournament took place at Anderson’s Volonte Park.

The South Siskiyous Juniors Team, coached by Dave Torres, Julio Lopez and Ryan Reginato was eliminated from their tournament after losing to Shasta Dam 12-2 on Saturday in Yreka. They beat Foothill 15-0 earlier that day.

The team fell to Yreka – the eventual tournament champions – by the score of 11-7 on Thursday, June 27.