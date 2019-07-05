As the Daily Independent was preparing to go to print on Friday night at about 8:23 p.m., Ridgecrest was hit by a 7.1 earthquake.

No immediate information is available at this time, but Police Chief Jedd McLaughlin said that mainly there are gas leaks and that, “If you smell gas turn it off. If not you are fine.”

There are also reports of a fire that broke behind Casa Corona.

According to John Watkins, the DI’s publisher, five fire engines were immediately dispatched to help assist with the aftermath.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 178 Highway through Kern Canyon is closed due to rock slides, as well as Poison Canyon roads near Trona.

