The Siskiyou Small Business Development Center, in Yreka, provides support, resources and one-on-one direct business advising for start-ups and existing businesses. Small business owners can visit www.siskiyousbdc.org to learn more.

Raine Brown, Branch Manager at the U.S. Bank Yreka Branch, presented a gift of $8,000 to support the efforts of the Siskiyou Small Business Development Center, a program of Siskiyou Economic Development.

“At U.S. Bank, we invest in programs like the Siskiyou Small Business Economic Center that help small businesses thrive,” said Brown. “We also know that workforce development, small business and financial literacy is critical to keep the economic engine strong in our communities. We support small businesses through our Community Possible giving and engagement program focused on the areas of Work, Home and Play. This Work grant is important as we seek to keep Yreka and the surrounding communities vibrant and thriving.”

“Support from businesses such as U.S. Bank allow us to support small businesses and advance economic development initiatives in Siskiyou communities,” said Tonya Dowse, Siskiyou Economic Development Executive Director. “A strong small business environment and a supported workforce ensures the prosperity of our communities. We thank U.S Bank for their investment in our economic health and well-being of our communities.”

The Siskiyou Small Business Development Center, in Yreka, provides support, resources and one-on-one direct business advising for start-ups and existing businesses. Small business owners can visit www.siskiyousbdc.org to learn more.

The mission of the Siskiyou Economic Development Council is to facilitate business growth, retention, and attraction to promote community prosperity. If you would like more information, contact Kory Hayden at (530) 842-1638 or email kory@siskiyoucounty.org