All roads are open throughout the area, according to a spokesperson for Caltrans.

“Two sections of State Route 178 were most affected,” said Caltrans Public Information Office Chief for District 9 Christine Knadler.

Repairs were made overnight on an approximately 500-foot section of the roadway near the Kern County and San Bernardino County lines. Fallen rock has also been cleared from a section of SR 178 in the Kern River Valley area.

“Road conditions in both areas may be uneven or rough,” said Knadler. “We ask the drivers please proceed slowly throughout the area.”

She said that Caltrans has also received an emergency $3.3 million contract for permanent repairs of the roadways.

“Caltrans is currently mobilizing contractors for the excavation and repair this highway,” said Knadler. “Our Caltrans traffic management team will be arriving and slowing traffic on State Route 178. All drivers please proceed slowly whenever you see zones in the area. We can't stress this enough.”

She also said that travelers should carry emergency kits in their vehicles when traveling.

“It's just imperative that you are prepared no matter where you are this Fourth of July weekend,” said Knadler.