The Desert Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center went through the wringer Thursday following a 6.4 earthquake, according to its CEO Chip Holloway.

“The fairgrounds suffered significant damage to all three main halls, mostly as a result of the t-bar ceiling buckling causing multiple tiles and insulation to fall to the floor,” Holloway said in an email. “Many of the trailers in our RV park were dislodged from their stabilizing jacks.

The three main halls include the main building, Desert Valleys Community Event Center, Joshua Hall, which holds fairgrounds administrative offices and rental space for the Ridgecrest Gymnastics Academy and Sage Hall, which houses smaller meeting space and kitchen.

It was unknown how much additional damage the buildings sustained during the 7.1 magnitude shocker that struck Friday night.

Holloway posted an update just before 1 a.m. on Saturday stating that the fairgrounds was unable to house evacuees due to unstable ceilings.

“The good news is we had no injuries, and no apparent gas line or water line break,” Holloway said earlier Friday afternoon.

He said that the California Fairs & Exposition Division as well as the California Fairs Service Authority “reached out to him immediately offering assistance.

“By 1 p.m. they had a building inspector on site and we did a 3 hour walk through all the grounds looking for any structural damage or hazardous conditions,” Holloway said. “I’m happy to report all the main halls, bleachers, concession stands and offices appear fine, we are going to bring in an engineer to look at some concerning areas but those buildings won't impact operations for at least 90 days. Most of the other repairs I hope to do in house or with local contractors.”

He added “On a side note I was called by the League of California Cities within twenty minutes of the incident for contact info on Mayor Breeden because the White House was trying to reach her, I'm happy to report we were successful in making the connection and proud that we were contacted so quickly on a holiday.”