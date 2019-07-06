If you are interested in serving on the Range Advisory Board, please submit a letter of interest to the Board of Supervisors, c/o Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office to 510 N. Mains Street, Yreka, CA 96097, no later than July 26, 2019.

The Siskiyou County Clerk announced that there are two scheduled vacancies on the Siskiyou County Range Advisory board with terms ending July 28, 2021.

Members of the Range Advisory Board must be participants of grazing permits on Federal forest lands. If you are interested in more information on the Range Advisory Board, contact the County Clerk’s office at 842-8084, or 1(888) 854-2000, ext., 8084.