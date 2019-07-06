The City of Weed asks motorists to use caution while driving as there will be workers on the roadways and various road closures and/or detours.

The City of Weed will begin its sewer project July 15. There will be various locations under construction throughout the community. The project is projected to continue for 285 days, weather permitting.

The project was funded with State Water Resources Control Board Prop 1 dollars, according to a press release from the city.

For more information about the project, call the Public Works Department at (530) 938-5020.